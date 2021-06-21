Is Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.5 million Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.88 changing hands around $0.03 or 3.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.58M. PXS’s current price is a discount, trading about -422.73% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 17.05% up since then. When we look at Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PXS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Instantly PXS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9100 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.89%, with the 5-day performance at -8.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) is 3.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PXS’s forecast low is $1.75 with $1.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -98.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pyxis Tankers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.50% over the past 6 months, a 75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pyxis Tankers Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.47 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $7.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.49 million and $5.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Pyxis Tankers Inc. earnings to increase by 17.70%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.83% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares while 15.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.92%. There are 15.61% institutions holding the Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 63006.0 PXS shares worth $52288.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 27650.0 shares worth $22946.0 as of Dec 30, 2020.