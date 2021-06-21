Is Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,079,873 Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $4.68 changed hands at -$0.3 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $193.97 Million. LCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.63% off its 52-week high of $10.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.12, which suggests the last value was 11.97% up since then. When we look at Lannett Company, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1Million.

Analysts gave the Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LCI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lannett Company, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) trade information

Although LCI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.21- on Monday, Jun 14 added 10.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LCI’s forecast low is $5 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lannett Company, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -29.94% over the past 6 months, a -91.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lannett Company, Inc. will drop -138.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -266.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.64 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lannett Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $109.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $137.92 Million and $128.96 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Lannett Company, Inc. earnings to increase by 88%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.28% of Lannett Company, Inc. shares while 87.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.6%. There are 184 institutions holding the Lannett Company, Inc. stock share, with Telemus Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.56% of the shares, roughly 7.69 Million LCI shares worth $40.61 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.28% or 5.5 Million shares worth $29.06 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2307802 shares estimated at $12.19 Million under it, the former controlled 5.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $5.49 Million.