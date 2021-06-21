Is iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,027,649 iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.07 changed hands at -$1.41 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $880.06 Million. ITOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.91% off its 52-week high of $47.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.43, which suggests the last value was 30.47% up since then. When we look at iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.21 Million.
Analysts gave the iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ITOS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information
Although ITOS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $29.76 on Monday, Jun 14 added 15.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ITOS’s forecast low is $37 with $56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +123.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.59% for it to hit the projected low.
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 87.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.94%. There are 126 institutions holding the iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.58% of the shares, roughly 4.42 Million ITOS shares worth $150.98 Million.
Boxer Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.38% or 4.35 Million shares worth $148.51 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 756900 shares estimated at $17.79 Million under it, the former controlled 2.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 461.65 Thousand shares worth around $15.78 Million.