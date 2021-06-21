Is Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3,494,278 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $14 changed hands at -$0.32 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.44 Billion. HIMX’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.71% off its 52-week high of $17.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.21, which suggests the last value was 77.07% up since then. When we look at Himax Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.4 Million.

Analysts gave the Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HIMX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Himax Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Although HIMX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.98 on Monday, Jun 14 added 12.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.89%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HIMX’s forecast low is $19 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Himax Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +97.74% over the past 6 months, a 256.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Himax Technologies, Inc. will rise +4500%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 514.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $324.7 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Himax Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $325.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $179Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Himax Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 444.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 1.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.27. It is important to note, however, that the 1.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.46% of Himax Technologies, Inc. shares while 19.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.49%. There are 146 institutions holding the Himax Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.7% of the shares, roughly 8.19 Million HIMX shares worth $111.79 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2% or 3.48 Million shares worth $47.51 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Upright Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd. With 1149400 shares estimated at $15.69 Million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $13.58 Million.