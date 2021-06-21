Is FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,296,965 FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.81 changed hands at -$0.44 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $995.6 Million. FTCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.91% off its 52-week high of $15.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.79, which suggests the last value was 34.04% up since then. When we look at FTC Solar, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 885.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

Analysts gave the FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FTCI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTCI’s forecast low is $11 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +94.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.86% for it to hit the projected low.

FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for FTC Solar, Inc. earnings to decrease by -18%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.