Is Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,916,480 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.42 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $678.29 Million. EGLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.84% off its 52-week high of $8.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 80.81% up since then. When we look at Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 575.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EGLX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Although EGLX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.34- on Monday, Jun 14 added 14.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.52%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 395.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 126.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EGLX’s forecast low is $11.5 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +158.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 112.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF. With 1669800 shares estimated at $12.46 Million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 422.24 Thousand shares worth around $3.15 Million.