Is Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,061,925 Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.44 changed hands at -$0.81 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.11 Billion. CGEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.26% off its 52-week high of $59.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.8, which suggests the last value was 2.52% up since then. When we look at Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 298.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 238.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CGEM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGEM’s forecast low is $43 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +116.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. earnings to decrease by -150.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.39% of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. shares while 72.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.3%. There are 100 institutions holding the Cullinan Oncology, Inc. stock share, with MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.19% of the shares, roughly 7.91 Million CGEM shares worth $329.77 Million.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 2.73 Million shares worth $113.82 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 491410 shares estimated at $20.48 Million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 366.34 Thousand shares worth around $15.27 Million.