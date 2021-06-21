Is C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2,593,100 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $59.18 changed hands at -$0.72 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.04 Billion. AI’s last price was a discount, traded about -210.75% off its 52-week high of $183.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.22, which suggests the last value was 20.21% up since then. When we look at C3.ai, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 Million.

Analysts gave the C3.ai, Inc. (AI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. C3.ai, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Although AI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $62.55 on Monday, Jun 14 added 5.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.57%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AI’s forecast low is $62 with $167 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +182.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.77% for it to hit the projected low.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for C3.ai, Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.02% per year.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.14% of C3.ai, Inc. shares while 47.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.4%. There are 247 institutions holding the C3.ai, Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.95% of the shares, roughly 13.6 Million AI shares worth $896.09 Million.

Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.1% or 10.81 Million shares worth $712.69 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 940126 shares estimated at $61.96 Million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 534.03 Thousand shares worth around $35.2 Million.