Is Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.35 changing hands around $3.11 or 6.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.98B. BMBL’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.95% off its 52-week high of $84.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.91, which suggests the last value was 27.07% up since then. When we look at Bumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Analysts gave the Bumble Inc. (BMBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BMBL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bumble Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 53.73 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.55%, with the 5-day performance at 5.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 25.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BMBL’s forecast low is $45.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $176.9 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Bumble Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $189.92 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Bumble Inc. earnings to decrease by -319.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 79.10% per year.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Bumble Inc. shares while 71.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.08%. There are 71.70% institutions holding the Bumble Inc. stock share, with Calamos Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million BMBL shares worth $7.24 million.

Wolfswood Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 100000.0 shares worth $6.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 2.19 million shares estimated at $136.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $133.79 million.