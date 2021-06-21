Is Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 3,204,157 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.39 changed hands at $0.54 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.94 Billion. AVIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -302.61% off its 52-week high of $94.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.72, which suggests the last value was 19.97% up since then. When we look at Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 981.79 Million.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Instantly AVIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $26.68 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 12.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 23.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.49% of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 63.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.86%. There are 117 institutions holding the Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13% of the shares, roughly 10.76 Million AVIR shares worth $664.36 Million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 6.41 Million shares worth $395.9 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund. With 3913931 shares estimated at $241.69 Million under it, the former controlled 4.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 868.2 Thousand shares worth around $53.61 Million.