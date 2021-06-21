Is Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 2.69 million Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.08 changing hands around $2.28 or 3.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.77B. ASAN’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.7% off its 52-week high of $57.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.57, which suggests the last value was 65.76% up since then. When we look at Asana Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Analysts gave the Asana Inc. (ASAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ASAN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Asana Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 61.20 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 95.60%, with the 5-day performance at 24.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is 79.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -27.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASAN’s forecast low is $34.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Asana Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.49% over the past 6 months, a 10.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.31 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Asana Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $86.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago $54.14 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Asana Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.90%.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.44% of Asana Inc. shares while 51.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.22%. There are 51.26% institutions holding the Asana Inc. stock share, with Generation Investment Management LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.85% of the shares, roughly 6.25 million ASAN shares worth $184.74 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.98% or 4.55 million shares worth $134.37 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. With 1.9 million shares estimated at $56.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $47.39 million.