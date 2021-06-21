Is American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,362,773 American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $14.49 changed hands at -$0.55 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $405.96 Million. AMSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.32% off its 52-week high of $31.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.08, which suggests the last value was 51.14% up since then. When we look at American Superconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 465.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 467.72 Million.

Analysts gave the American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AMSC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. American Superconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Although AMSC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.56 on Monday, Jun 14 added 6.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMSC’s forecast low is $24 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +107.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.63% for it to hit the projected low.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.6%. The 2021 estimates are for American Superconductor Corporation earnings to decrease by -16.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.95% of American Superconductor Corporation shares while 65.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.17%. There are 147 institutions holding the American Superconductor Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.21% of the shares, roughly 2.02 Million AMSC shares worth $38.31 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 1.76 Million shares worth $33.38 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1459443 shares estimated at $21.85 Million under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 698.79 Thousand shares worth around $13.25 Million.