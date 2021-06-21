Investing in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Stock. PCT Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 5,966,536 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.4 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.63 Billion. PCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.6% off its 52-week high of $35.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.76, which suggests the last value was 56.43% up since then. When we look at PureCycle Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 Million.

Analysts gave the PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PCT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Although PCT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.89 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 0.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCT’s forecast low is $24 with $48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +114.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.14% for it to hit the projected low.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.95% of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. shares while 27.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33%. There are 84 institutions holding the PureCycle Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.64% of the shares, roughly 17.18 Million PCT shares worth $438.15 Million.

Samlyn Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.8% or 3.29 Million shares worth $83.8 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Weiss Strategic Interval Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 68736 shares estimated at $1.75 Million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 64.98 Thousand shares worth around $1.66 Million.