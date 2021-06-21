Investing In BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Stock. Performance & Trends – Marketing Sentinel
Investing In BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.09 changed hands at -$0.39 or -7.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.70M. BCTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.82% off its 52-week high of $9.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 44.79% up since then. When we look at BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Instantly BCTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.58 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -7.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.41%, with the 5-day performance at -4.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is 84.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.90% of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares while 33.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.47%. There are 33.63% institutions holding the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.13% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million BCTX shares worth $0.62 million.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

