Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock. OWL Performance & Trends

Analysts gave the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OWL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Instantly OWL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.49 on Monday, Jun 14 added 16.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OWL’s forecast low is $18.5 with $18.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Blue Owl Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.