Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,096,523 Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $19.81 changed hands at -$0.43 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $656.94 Million. ICPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -321.86% off its 52-week high of $83.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.88, which suggests the last value was 29.93% up since then. When we look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 742.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended ICPT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.21.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Although ICPT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.32 on Monday, Jun 14 added 11.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICPT’s forecast low is $16 with $82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +313.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -19.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -34.88% over the past 6 months, a 44.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +37%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 23.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.89% per year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.15% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 76.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.03%. There are 247 institutions holding the Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.94% of the shares, roughly 3.3 Million ICPT shares worth $76.07 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.65% or 2.87 Million shares worth $66.22 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 2448085 shares estimated at $48.42 Million under it, the former controlled 7.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 979.92 Thousand shares worth around $22.62 Million.