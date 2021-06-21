Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.36 changed hands at -$0.33 or -7.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $304.25M. IMMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.34% off its 52-week high of $7.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 76.38% up since then. When we look at Immutep Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Analysts gave the Immutep Limited (IMMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMMP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Immutep Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Instantly IMMP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.00 on Wednesday, 06/16/21 subtracted -7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.36%, with the 5-day performance at -3.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 36.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IMMP’s forecast low is $6.48 with $9.59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $860k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Immutep Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2016 will be $860k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.92 million and $9.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -91.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -91.30%.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Immutep Limited shares while 7.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.07%. There are 7.07% institutions holding the Immutep Limited stock share, with Boxer Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.87% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million IMMP shares worth $6.14 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.55% or 1.08 million shares worth $3.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021.