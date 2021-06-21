ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 7,185,508 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $13.41 changed hands at -$0.49 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.15 Billion. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -238.7% off its 52-week high of $45.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.03, which suggests the last value was 55.03% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 Million.

Analysts gave the ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IBRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ImmunityBio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Although IBRX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.40 on Monday, Jun 14 added 12.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBRX’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 86.43% for it to hit the projected low.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ImmunityBio, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.68% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunityBio, Inc. will rise +40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.9% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.1%. The 2021 estimates are for ImmunityBio, Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.7% per year.