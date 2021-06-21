IKT Stock: More Upside for Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)?

In the last trading session, 1,374,188 Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.9 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.39 Million. IKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -306.9% off its 52-week high of $11.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 2.76% up since then. When we look at Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 417.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IKT’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +417.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 417.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 43.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.84% of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 16.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.96%. There are 13 institutions holding the Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 100Thousand IKT shares worth $601Thousand.

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 18.8 Thousand shares worth $112.99 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd. With 100000 shares estimated at $601Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 50Thousand shares worth around $300.5 Thousand.