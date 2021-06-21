Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,559,218 Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $2.36 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $364.97 Million. SUPV’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.93% off its 52-week high of $3.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 35.17% up since then. When we look at Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 727Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SUPV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.45- on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 497.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.26, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUPV’s forecast low is $0.63 with $4.47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -73.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Supervielle S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +11.85% over the past 6 months, a 47.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Supervielle S.A. will drop -37.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -77.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $134.71 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Aug 2021 will be $152.12 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $114.5 Million and $135.87 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Grupo Supervielle S.A. earnings to increase by 185.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 07 – August 13, 2018. The 1.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.95% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares while 2.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.75%. There are 37 institutions holding the Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 595.42 Thousand SUPV shares worth $1.03 Million.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 188.86 Thousand shares worth $326.72 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 188858 shares estimated at $326.72 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 111.42 Thousand shares worth around $218.39 Thousand.