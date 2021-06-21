GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,189,453 GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.97. With the company’s per share price at $15.51 changed hands at -$0.36 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $652.64 Million. GBOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.98% off its 52-week high of $20.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 98.45% up since then. When we look at GreenBox POS’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 604.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Analysts gave the GreenBox POS (GBOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GBOX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.4%. The 2021 estimates are for GreenBox POS earnings to decrease by -500.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.9% of GreenBox POS shares while 2.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.6%. There are 24 institutions holding the GreenBox POS stock share, with S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY CORP. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.77% of the shares, roughly 321.33 Thousand GBOX shares worth $4.5 Million.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 172.42 Thousand shares worth $2.41 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.