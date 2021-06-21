Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2,201,657 Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.05 changed hands at -$0.69 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.33 Million. GRAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -650.1% off its 52-week high of $37.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the last value was 32.08% up since then. When we look at Graybug Vision, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GRAY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Graybug Vision, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

Although GRAY has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.00- on Thursday, Jun 17 added 15.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.83%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRAY’s forecast low is $4 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Graybug Vision, Inc. earnings to increase by 28.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.47% of Graybug Vision, Inc. shares while 70.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.95%. There are 71 institutions holding the Graybug Vision, Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 25.08% of the shares, roughly 5.28 Million GRAY shares worth $29.31 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.77% or 4.16 Million shares worth $23.11 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 383642 shares estimated at $11.76 Million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 148.68 Thousand shares worth around $825.16 Thousand.