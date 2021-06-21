General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Shares Are Up 18.33% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 19.89 million General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.03 changing hands around $0.25 or 2.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $114.12B. GE’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.59% off its 52-week high of $14.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.93, which suggests the last value was 54.49% up since then. When we look at General Electric Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.52 million.

Analysts gave the General Electric Company (GE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended GE as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. General Electric Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

Instantly GE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.65 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.33%, with the 5-day performance at -6.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is -2.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 100.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GE’s forecast low is $5.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 61.63% for it to hit the projected low.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Electric Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.93% over the past 6 months, a 2,500.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Electric Company will rise 126.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.17 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that General Electric Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $19.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.75 billion and $19.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.30%. The 2021 estimates are for General Electric Company earnings to increase by 2500.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GE Dividends

General Electric Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 0.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.60 per year.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of General Electric Company shares while 65.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.54%. There are 65.38% institutions holding the General Electric Company stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 760.46 million GE shares worth $9.98 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.43% or 652.0 million shares worth $8.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 247.13 million shares estimated at $3.24 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 179.55 million shares worth around $2.36 billion.