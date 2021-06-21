Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch VINO stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 5,945,194 Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.68. With the company’s per share price at $5.95 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.2 Million. VINO’s last price was a discount, traded about -260.5% off its 52-week high of $21.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.03, which suggests the last value was 49.08% up since then. When we look at Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 911.72 Million.

Analysts gave the Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (VINO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VINO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -993.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.21% of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 0.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.67%. There are 6 institutions holding the Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 19.07 Thousand VINO shares worth $66.92 Thousand.

Citizens Financial Group Inc/RI holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 16.67 Thousand shares worth $58.5 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.