Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch VINO stock in 2021 – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO): Why Inv...

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch VINO stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 5,945,194 Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.68. With the company’s per share price at $5.95 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.2 Million. VINO’s last price was a discount, traded about -260.5% off its 52-week high of $21.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.03, which suggests the last value was 49.08% up since then. When we look at Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 911.72 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (VINO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VINO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -993.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.21% of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 0.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.67%. There are 6 institutions holding the Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 19.07 Thousand VINO shares worth $66.92 Thousand.

Citizens Financial Group Inc/RI holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 16.67 Thousand shares worth $58.5 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam