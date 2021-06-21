Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 14.79% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,223,255 Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.73 changed hands at $0.79 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.11 Billion. GATO’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.14% off its 52-week high of $24. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.78, which suggests the last value was 69.14% up since then. When we look at Gatos Silver, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 956.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 622.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GATO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gatos Silver, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Instantly GATO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.4%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.36 on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GATO’s forecast low is $12 with $21.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -35.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Gatos Silver, Inc. earnings to decrease by -110.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of Gatos Silver, Inc. shares while 92.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.11%. There are 91 institutions holding the Gatos Silver, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.95% of the shares, roughly 8.88 Million GATO shares worth $88.56 Million.

Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.44% or 6.21 Million shares worth $61.87 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 2802910 shares estimated at $27.95 Million under it, the former controlled 4.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 1.16 Million shares worth around $19.7 Million.