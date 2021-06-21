Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,076,064 Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.88. With the company’s per share price at $2.44 changed hands at $0.18 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.84 Million. FTEK’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.53% off its 52-week high of $7.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.6, which suggests the last value was 75.41% up since then. When we look at Fuel Tech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 707.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FTEK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fuel Tech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

Instantly FTEK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.64- on Monday, Jun 14 added 7.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 340.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 215.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -28.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTEK’s forecast low is $1.75 with $1.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fuel Tech, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -38.69% over the past 6 months, a 47.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fuel Tech, Inc. will rise +40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -133.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.73 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fuel Tech, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $6.82 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.4 Million and $8.15 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16%. The 2021 estimates are for Fuel Tech, Inc. earnings to increase by 46.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.1% per year.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.42% of Fuel Tech, Inc. shares while 26.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34%. There are 51 institutions holding the Fuel Tech, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.33% of the shares, roughly 1.31 Million FTEK shares worth $4.12 Million.

CVI Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.84% or 1.16 Million shares worth $3.65 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 467755 shares estimated at $1.47 Million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 281.1 Thousand shares worth around $882.65 Thousand.