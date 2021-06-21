Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.04 changing hands around $0.47 or 0.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.53B. APPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.73% off its 52-week high of $102.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.17, which suggests the last value was 85.05% up since then. When we look at Digital Turbine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Analysts gave the Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APPS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Instantly APPS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 73.03 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.47%, with the 5-day performance at -8.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 10.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APPS’s forecast low is $86.00 with $132.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Digital Turbine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.63% over the past 6 months, a 110.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Digital Turbine Inc. will rise 138.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 146.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 255.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190.28 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Digital Turbine Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $291.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.58 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 291.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Digital Turbine Inc. earnings to increase by 258.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.00% per year.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.64% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares while 64.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.90%. There are 64.47% institutions holding the Digital Turbine Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.25% of the shares, roughly 9.16 million APPS shares worth $736.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 7.89 million shares worth $634.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.54 million shares estimated at $204.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $182.0 million.