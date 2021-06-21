Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 11,052,752 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.36 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.11 Billion. DNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.09% off its 52-week high of $1.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the last value was 77.94% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.9 Million.

Analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DNN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

Although DNN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.5 on Wednesday, Jun 16 added 9.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNN’s forecast low is $1.28 with $2.47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +81.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to increase by 15.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 17.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.46%. There are 134 institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.27% of the shares, roughly 18.25 Million DNN shares worth $19.89 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.06% or 16.61 Million shares worth $18.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. With 20388293 shares estimated at $25.49 Million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 11.78 Million shares worth around $7.75 Million.