Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.44 changing hands around $0.09 or 1.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.10B. CRON’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.56% off its 52-week high of $15.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.91, which suggests the last value was 41.82% up since then. When we look at Cronos Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Analysts gave the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CRON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.13 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.32%, with the 5-day performance at -6.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is 12.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRON’s forecast low is $4.68 with $10.66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cronos Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.96% over the past 6 months, a -247.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.40%.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.23% of Cronos Group Inc. shares while 16.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.81%. There are 16.79% institutions holding the Cronos Group Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.46% of the shares, roughly 9.14 million CRON shares worth $86.44 million.

Chescapmanager LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.38% or 8.84 million shares worth $83.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 9.14 million shares estimated at $86.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $25.68 million.