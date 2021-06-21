Could Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,845,369 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $36.43 changed hands at $1.39 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.92 Billion. RXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.51% off its 52-week high of $37.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.68, which suggests the last value was 45.98% up since then. When we look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 754.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.38 Million.

Analysts gave the Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RXRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.2, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RXRX’s forecast low is $31 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.