Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 5,113,253 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.63. With the company’s per share price at $2.68 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.26 Billion. CCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.81% off its 52-week high of $3.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 67.91% up since then. When we look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CCO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Although CCO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.02- on Monday, Jun 14 added 11.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.62%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCO’s forecast low is $2 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +95.62% over the past 6 months, a 16.8% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will rise +30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.1% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1% per year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.19% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. shares while 96.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.48%. There are 201 institutions holding the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 22.27% of the shares, roughly 104.87 Million CCO shares worth $188.77 Million.

Ares Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 42.05 Million shares worth $75.69 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund. With 50679773 shares estimated at $91.22 Million under it, the former controlled 10.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 13.84 Million shares worth around $24.91 Million.