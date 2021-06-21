Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4,621,324 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.4 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.18 Billion. CCIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -177.18% off its 52-week high of $64.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 58.97% up since then. When we look at Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CCIV as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

Although CCIV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $25.16 on Monday, Jun 14 added 7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares while 11.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.77%. There are 222 institutions holding the Churchill Capital Corp IV stock share, with Magnetar Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.54% of the shares, roughly 5.26 Million CCIV shares worth $121.93 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.32% or 2.73 Million shares worth $63.37 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Monetta Fund, Inc. With 110469 shares estimated at $2.56 Million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Monetta Fund, Inc. held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 30Thousand shares worth around $695.4 Thousand.