Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $92 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,143,314 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $65.4 changed hands at $0.77 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.87 Billion. CELH’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.91% off its 52-week high of $83. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.78, which suggests the last value was 85.05% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CELH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $66.70 on Friday, Jun 18 added 1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CELH’s forecast low is $78 with $92 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.47 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $62.25 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $30.04 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Celsius Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 69.61% per year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.73% of Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares while 65.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 249.67%. There are 280 institutions holding the Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Arcus Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 38.48% of the shares, roughly 22.01 Million CELH shares worth $1.06 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.12% or 4.64 Million shares worth $223.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1789612 shares estimated at $85.99 Million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 880.78 Thousand shares worth around $42.32 Million.