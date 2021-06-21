CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) Stock Could Reward Investors With a -14.3% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,364,489 CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $22.17 changed hands at $0.66 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $942.87 Million. CVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.53% off its 52-week high of $40.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.76, which suggests the last value was 51.47% up since then. When we look at CEL-SCI Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 745.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 961.73 Million.

Analysts gave the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CVM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) trade information

Instantly CVM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.63 on Monday, Jun 14 added 2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.9%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVM’s forecast low is $19 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.3% for it to hit the projected low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CEL-SCI Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +64.34% over the past 6 months, a 13.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CEL-SCI Corporation will rise +18.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.3% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.9%. The 2021 estimates are for CEL-SCI Corporation earnings to decrease by -16%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares while 33.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.56%. There are 165 institutions holding the CEL-SCI Corporation stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.83% of the shares, roughly 2.79 Million CVM shares worth $42.5 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 2.59 Million shares worth $39.37 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2235657 shares estimated at $53.95 Million under it, the former controlled 5.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 1.11 Million shares worth around $16.91 Million.