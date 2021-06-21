Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 9.43 million Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.12 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.57B. CCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.09% off its 52-week high of $31.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.11, which suggests the last value was 56.93% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 29.15 million.

Analysts gave the Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CCL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.6.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.72 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.10%, with the 5-day performance at -5.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 1.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.98, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CCL’s forecast low is $14.70 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carnival Corporation & plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.50% over the past 6 months, a 25.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 36.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corporation & plc will rise 51.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $193.47 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corporation & plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021 will be $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $391.27 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to decrease by -405.70%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.06% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 51.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.94%. There are 51.78% institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.48% of the shares, roughly 63.06 million CCL shares worth $1.37 billion.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 50.83 million shares worth $1.1 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15.65 million shares estimated at $339.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 14.89 million shares worth around $322.58 million.