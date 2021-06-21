Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 3.25 million Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.23 changing hands around $1.28 or 9.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.66B. BFLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.27% off its 52-week high of $29.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.20, which suggests the last value was 39.59% up since then. When we look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Analysts gave the Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a -. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BFLY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Butterfly Network Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.15 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 9.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.51%, with the 5-day performance at -1.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is 38.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.84% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares while 19.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.46%. There are 19.81% institutions holding the Butterfly Network Inc. stock share.