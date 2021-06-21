Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Surprises Inve...

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 3.25 million Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.23 changing hands around $1.28 or 9.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.66B. BFLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.27% off its 52-week high of $29.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.20, which suggests the last value was 39.59% up since then. When we look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a -. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BFLY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Butterfly Network Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.15 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 9.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.51%, with the 5-day performance at -1.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is 38.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.84% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares while 19.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.46%. There are 19.81% institutions holding the Butterfly Network Inc. stock share.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam