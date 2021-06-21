BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch BCRX Stock In 2021

In the latest trading session, 1.56 million BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.44 changing hands around $0.55 or 3.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.91B. BCRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.91% off its 52-week high of $17.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 79.93% up since then. When we look at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Analysts gave the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BCRX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Instantly BCRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.71 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 113.29%, with the 5-day performance at -4.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 13.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BCRX’s forecast low is $11.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.09% for it to hit the projected low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 91.68% over the past 6 months, a -0.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 464.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.48 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $23.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.87 million and $3.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 892.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 565.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.10%. The 2021 estimates are for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.90% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 60.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.87%. There are 60.34% institutions holding the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.14% of the shares, roughly 16.24 million BCRX shares worth $165.18 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.15% or 12.71 million shares worth $129.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.98 million shares estimated at $50.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 4.3 million shares worth around $43.73 million.