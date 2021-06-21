Are Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the latest trading session, 13.09 million Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.63 changing hands around $0.31 or 9.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.50M. EARS’s current price is a discount, trading about -81.82% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 79.89% up since then. When we look at Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 million.

Analysts gave the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EARS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Instantly EARS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.13 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 9.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.72%, with the 5-day performance at -8.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) is -1.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EARS’s forecast low is $14.30 with $14.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -293.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -293.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. earnings to increase by 40.20%.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.43% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares while 1.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.80%. There are 1.72% institutions holding the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 63920.0 EARS shares worth $0.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 63020.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2020.