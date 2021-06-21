Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.79 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.31M. RKDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -129.39% off its 52-week high of $6.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 19.0% up since then. When we look at Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RKDA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

Instantly RKDA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.25 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -3.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.23%, with the 5-day performance at -1.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is 5.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RKDA’s forecast low is $4.50 with $7.18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -157.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.25% over the past 6 months, a 58.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. will rise 74.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.71 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.86 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 89.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.96% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.49% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares while 8.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.13%. There are 8.36% institutions holding the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.79% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million RKDA shares worth $1.05 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.39 million.