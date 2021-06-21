AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 2.47 million AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.80 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $539.04M. POWW’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.56% off its 52-week high of $9.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.96, which suggests the last value was 74.87% up since then. When we look at AMMO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Instantly POWW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.35 on Friday, 06/18/21 subtracted -1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 140.00%, with the 5-day performance at 10.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is 27.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.95 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AMMO Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $39.99 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.90%. The 2021 estimates are for AMMO Inc. earnings to increase by 8.40%.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.79% of AMMO Inc. shares while 28.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.69%. There are 28.57% institutions holding the AMMO Inc. stock share, with Hood River Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.69% of the shares, roughly 5.41 million POWW shares worth $32.02 million.

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 3.33 million shares worth $19.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.83 million shares estimated at $10.86 million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $6.99 million.