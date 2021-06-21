agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,784,372 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.25 changed hands at $0.57 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.9 Billion. AGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.65% off its 52-week high of $44.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.5, which suggests the last value was 38.73% up since then. When we look at agilon health, inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Analysts gave the agilon health, inc. (AGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AGL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGL’s forecast low is $37 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +4.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.45% for it to hit the projected low.

agilon health, inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for agilon health, inc. earnings to increase by 44.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Mid Cap Stock Tr. With 1044801 shares estimated at $32.94 Million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Mid Cap Stock Tr held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 366.36 Thousand shares worth around $11.55 Million.