Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,827,182 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.28 changed hands at $0.1 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.16 Billion. AGTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.8% off its 52-week high of $25.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.56, which suggests the last value was 44.15% up since then. When we look at Agiliti, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 828.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 794.22 Million.

Analysts gave the Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AGTI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) trade information

Instantly AGTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.93 on Thursday, Jun 17 added 6.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) is 0.6% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.94, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGTI’s forecast low is $16 with $43 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +77.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Agiliti, Inc. earnings to increase by 36.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Health Sciences Tr and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Small Company Value Tr. With 31934 shares estimated at $491.46 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Small Company Value Tr held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 16.69 Thousand shares worth around $256.78 Thousand.