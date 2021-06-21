Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $30 per Share

In the last trading session, 8,653,699 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.51 changed hands at $0.58 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.43 Billion. AEVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.66% off its 52-week high of $21.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.05, which suggests the last value was 38.75% up since then. When we look at Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 Million.

Analysts gave the Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEVA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.61 on Friday, Jun 18 added 0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is 0.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEVA’s forecast low is $16 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +160.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Aeva Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.75% of Aeva Technologies, Inc. shares while 26.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.34%. There are 73 institutions holding the Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.69% of the shares, roughly 20.48 Million AEVA shares worth $237.56 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.61% or 7.63 Million shares worth $88.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.