Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AEMD Stock In 2021

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.29 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $75.69M. AEMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.11% off its 52-week high of $12.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 76.94% up since then. When we look at Aethlon Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

Analysts gave the Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AEMD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Instantly AEMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.20 on Friday, 06/18/21 added 1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 111.34%, with the 5-day performance at -19.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 207.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEMD’s forecast low is $5.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aethlon Medical Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 130.97% over the past 6 months, a 62.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aethlon Medical Inc. will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $370k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Aethlon Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $260k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $207k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Aethlon Medical Inc. earnings to increase by 63.60%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.99% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares while 5.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.56%. There are 5.45% institutions holding the Aethlon Medical Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million AEMD shares worth $0.42 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 66753.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 55022.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.