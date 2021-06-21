17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,481,856 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $771.4 Million. YQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -498.25% off its 52-week high of $23.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.82, which suggests the last value was 4.5% up since then. When we look at 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Instantly YQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.72- on Monday, Jun 14 added 15.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -167.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.18% per year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.01% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 5.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.45%. There are 35 institutions holding the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.55% of the shares, roughly 6.02 Million YQ shares worth $43.01 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 779.15 Thousand shares worth $5.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were BlackRock International Impact Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Education ETF. With 39479 shares estimated at $643.11 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Education ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 21.3 Thousand shares worth around $103.49 Thousand.