Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Share Price Rebounds 38.54% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw 4.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $374.24 trading at $1.29 or 0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $104.28B. That closing price of ZM’s stock is at a discount of -57.34% from its 52-week high price of $588.84 and is indicating a premium of 38.54% from its 52-week low price of $230.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.16 in the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.35%, in the last five days ZM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/18/21 when the stock touched $374.24 price level, adding 1.49% to its value on the day. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.14% in past 5-day. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) showed a performance of 20.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.73 million shares which calculate 2.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $407.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $242.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $525.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.34% for stock’s current value.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zoom Video Communications Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.52% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.10% in the current quarter and calculating 10.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $988.59 million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.01 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.38%.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.30% institutions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ZM for having 13.5 million shares of worth $4.55 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 5.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.97 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5.21 million shares of worth $1.76 billion or 2.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $934.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.