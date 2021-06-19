With 51.32% Distance From Low, Could Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.86 trading at -$0.37 or -3.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $553.05M. That closing price of GILT’s stock is at a discount of -130.12% from its 52-week high price of $22.69 and is indicating a premium of 51.32% from its 52-week low price of $4.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 814.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.62%, in the last five days GILT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $9.86 price level, adding 11.96% to its value on the day. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 51.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.29% in past 5-day. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) showed a performance of 10.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.88 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.42 to the stock, which implies a fall of -81.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 45.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 45.03% for stock’s current value.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.80% institutions for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at GILT for having 2.6 million shares of worth $16.94 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 4.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.05 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.84 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Procure ETF TR II-Procure Space ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.66 million shares of worth $6.85 million or 1.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.