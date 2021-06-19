With 32.07% Distance From Low, Could BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) saw 3.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.58 trading at -$1.87 or -3.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.27B. That closing price of BWA’s stock is at a discount of -16.75% from its 52-week high price of $55.55 and is indicating a premium of 32.07% from its 52-week low price of $32.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.8 in the current quarter.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.78%, in the last five days BWA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $47.58 price level, adding 10.21% to its value on the day. BorgWarner Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.07% in past 5-day. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) showed a performance of -4.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.64 million shares which calculate 5.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.85% for stock’s current value.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BorgWarner Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.64% while that of industry is 42.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 671.40% in the current quarter and calculating 14.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.51 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.75 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $1.43 billion and $2.53 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 146.20% while estimating it to be 47.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.65%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BWA Dividends

BorgWarner Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.43%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.68 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.59%.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.22% institutions for BorgWarner Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BWA for having 25.86 million shares of worth $999.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 10.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $742.96 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6.88 million shares of worth $265.79 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.88 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $288.68 million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.