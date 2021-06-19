Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) At $21.93: So What?

In last trading session, Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.93 trading at -$0.46 or -2.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.38B. That closing price of VNE’s stock is at a discount of -40.04% from its 52-week high price of $30.71 and is indicating a premium of 56.41% from its 52-week low price of $9.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 514.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Veoneer Inc. (VNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.9 in the current quarter.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.05%, in the last five days VNE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $21.93 price level, adding 12.7% to its value on the day. Veoneer Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.27% in past 5-day. Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) showed a performance of -0.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.59 million shares which calculate 15.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.03. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.6% for stock’s current value.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Veoneer Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.20% while that of industry is 42.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 35.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $406 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $440.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -69.90% during past 5 years.

VNE Dividends

Veoneer Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.04% institutions for Veoneer Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd is the top institutional holder at VNE for having 8.02 million shares of worth $170.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 7.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which was holding about 5.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $117.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1.3 million shares of worth $27.79 million or 1.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.