Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reduces -5.78% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.02 trading at -$0.57 or -1.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.38B. That closing price of SHOO’s stock is at a discount of -6.54% from its 52-week high price of $44.77 and is indicating a premium of 56.04% from its 52-week low price of $18.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 603.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.34%, in the last five days SHOO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $42.02 price level, adding 6.14% to its value on the day. Steven Madden Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 18.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.78% in past 5-day. Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) showed a performance of 4.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.86 million shares which calculate 3.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $39.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.19% for stock’s current value.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Steven Madden Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 162.50% while that of industry is 43.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 257.90% in the current quarter and calculating 76.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $369.74 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $488.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $183.49 million and $342.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 101.50% while estimating it to be 42.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -117.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

SHOO Dividends

Steven Madden Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.67% institutions for Steven Madden Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SHOO for having 12.45 million shares of worth $463.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 15.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.04 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $299.54 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.15 million shares of worth $192.03 million or 6.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $86.52 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.